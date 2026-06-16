Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Tuesday called for “results” to be achieved at the next enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, after he convened a meeting of Turkish Cypriot political parties at his official residence.

“It should not be a five-plus-one for just for the sake of a five-plus-one. It should be a five-plus-one so that results are achieved,” he told a press conference after the meeting was held, with “five-plus-one” referring to the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, and the United Nations.

He said that “the rational path in Cyprus and the region is a lasting solution, lasting peace, and lasting stability”, and that “this can only be achieved through diplomacy and dialogue”.

On this matter, he stressed that “this time, it must be different”, following the failure of the most recent round of negotiations to solve the Cyprus problem in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in 2017.

He also stressed that his “four-point methodology” for negotiations on the Cyprus problem to recommence in earnest “should be reflected in the spirit of the process”.

Those four points foresee that the Greek Cypriot side accept political equality, time-limit negotiations, and preserve all past agreements, and that the UN guarantee that embargoes placed on the Turkish Cypriots be lifted if the Greek Cypriot side leaves the negotiating table again.

“As we said during the election period, we do not want negotiations for the sake of negotiations, we want negotiations for a solution, and therefore, as [UN Secretary-General Antonio] Guterres has repeatedly said since Crans-Montana, we believe that this time it must be different, or will be different, and the path we are following should be followed,” Erhurman said on Tuesday.

Returning to his four points, he said that “the methodology is clear”, and that as such, now is the time to “define the rules of the game” and “proceed step by step”.

Additionally, he made reference to the Immovable Property Commission, which was set up in 2005 to handle claims for compensation, restitution of Greek Cypriot-owned property in the north and land exchanges, filed by Greek Cypriots who fled the north after 1974 and their descendants, calling for it to be “strengthened”.

The party leaders also made remarks after the meeting, with ‘prime minister’ leader of the ruling coalition’s largest party the UBP Unal Ustel saying that President Nikos Christodoulides is “making some initiatives as if he wants a solution because of the upcoming elections” in 2028.

He also criticised Christodoulides’ government for signing a status of forces agreement to allow France to station troops in Cyprus, saying that it “has no right to” do so, and that it “disregarded the 1960 constitution” in putting pen to paper.

Sila Usar Incirli, the leader of the largest opposition party, the CTP, said that her party supports Erhurman’s four-point proposal, and that it “views the renewed activity on the Cyprus problem positively” while “approaching the process cautiously”.

She added that “the Turkish Cypriots have clearly demonstrated their will for a solution on many occasions”, and said that “preserving this will is of great importance”.

‘Deputy prime minister’ and leader of the ruling coalition’s second-largest party the DP Fikri Ataoglu went only as far as to described the meeting as “productive”, while ‘transport minister’ Erhan Arikli, who leads the ruling coalition’s smallest party the YDP, described Guterres’ “new initiative” as a “futile effort”.

Nonetheless, he, like Incirli, praised Erhurman’s four-point plan.

“We thank him. To enter into another meaningless process would be one of the greatest injustices done to the Turkish Cypriots. We are at ease because we know the stance of the Republic of Turkey on this issue,” he said.