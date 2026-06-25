The Nicosia Municipal Theatre, at the heart of the city’s cultural life, launches a new series of free-entry events taking place on the last Sunday of every month. Starting from June 28, the series will last until the end of August, enriching Nicosia’s cultural summer calendar.

From this week onwards, the outdoor spaces and garden at the side of Nicosia Municipal Theatre will be transformed into an open-air urban summer gathering filled with cocktails, music, stand-up comedy, screenings and laid-back Sunday vibes.

On Sunday, June 28, the series begins with the event Jazz on the Side. Three of the most dynamic and distinctive jazz bands of the Cypriot music scene, Trio in Cahoots, Charis Ioannou Quartet and Chunky Funky, will perform back-to-back in a unique marathon session moving from jazz standards to contemporary sounds and funky rhythms.

Starting at 5pm and lasting until 11pm, the evening is curated by Christos Yerolatsitis. Adding to the evening’s soulful tunes, an outdoor bar serving drinks and cocktails will operate throughout the event, kickstarting the new series.

Jazz on the Side

Live music by Trio in Cahoots, Charis Ioannou Quartet and Chunky Funky. June 28. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 5pm-11pm. Free entrance