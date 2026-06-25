Police arrested three people on Thursday after seizing more than 6.5kg of dried poppy bulbs during anti-drug operations in the Famagusta and Paphos districts.

The arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations by the drug squad (Ykan) targeting the importation of narcotic substances through courier services.

In Famagusta, officers arrested two men aged 35 and 30 after discovering packages containing dried poppy bulbs with a combined gross weight of 4.45kg.

Police said the 35-year-old collected a package from a courier company at around 10.20am.

A search revealed seven packages containing dried poppy bulbs weighing a total of 1.4kg. He was arrested on the spot.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered another package containing the same substance weighing 1.45kg.

Investigators also determined that the suspect was residing illegally in the Republic.

Shortly afterwards, officers stopped a 30-year-old man who had also received a package from the same courier company.

Police found dried poppy bulbs weighing 1.6kg in his possession and arrested him.

A third package containing a further 1.6kg of dried poppy bulbs was located at the courier company’s premises.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Famagusta District Court on Friday for remand order proceedings.

In a separate case, investigators linked a package containing 500g of dried poppy bulbs that arrived at Larnaca airport to a 38-year-old man from Paphos.

The suspect was stopped while riding a motorcycle in Paphos and was found carrying 1g of powder believed to be derived from dried poppy bulbs.

He was arrested and is due to appear before the Paphos district court on Friday.

Police said more than 58kg of dried poppy bulb products have been seized in recent days and 13 people arrested as part of the ongoing operation.

Investigations continue.