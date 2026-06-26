Several drones will be flying over the island’s motorways to collect traffic data in the period from June 29 to July 9.

The drones will be deployed along selected sections of the Nicosia-Limassol motorway stretching from Alambra exit to Kornos exit, the route between Nicosia and Larnaca from Lymbia to the Rizoelia junction, as well as between Larnaca and Ayia Napa, where they will be flying from the Rizoelia junction to the exit for Xylofagou.

The public works department said that the flights will be carried out parallel to the highway and away from traffic in the districts of Famagusta, Larnaca and Nicosia.