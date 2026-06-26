A 53-year-old man arrested in Belgium in April after a European arrest warrant was put out in his name by the Cypriot authorities, who suspect he was behind a case of fraud and money laundering, has been extradited to Cyprus and was re-arrested by the Cypriot police upon his arrival, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, a Limassol-based company was defrauded in November 2017, with the company saying that it had “ordered products” from another company in Europe and paid “in excess of €65,000” for the products it had bought.

However, following what was described as a “breach of communications”, the money was “sent to a foreign bank account”.

Investigations conducted by the Cypriot police led them to believe that the 53-year-old may be criminally liable.

He is expected to appear before the Limassol district court on Friday. The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.