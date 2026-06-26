Limassol is preparing to launch its new smart parking system in early July as installation work continues across the city centre.

The project is intended to modernise parking management, improve traffic flow and make it easier for drivers to find available spaces in some of the city’s busiest areas.

First announced by the Limassol municipality in 2023, the project was awarded in June 2025 to Blue Sun Automation Ltd under a contract worth €5.17 million plus VAT.

It will cover around 2,500 parking spaces across central Limassol.

Sensors have already been installed in several on street parking locations to provide real time information on space availability.

Drivers will be able to access this information through a mobile application, helping them locate parking more quickly.

The app will also allow electronic payments, making the process more convenient and reducing the need for physical tickets.

Several organised car parks are also being upgraded as part of the project.

At the Enaerios parking site, changes are planned to entry and exit routes, along with a redesign aimed at improving circulation and increasing capacity.

Similar works are expected at parking facilities near the Limassol pier, where demand for spaces is often high.

Although the system is expected to go live within days, pricing has not yet been finalised.

Discussions within the municipality are continuing, with early indications pointing to a charge of around €1 per hour and a daily maximum of €15.

Authorities are also examining possible concessions for permanent residents.

However, officials have stressed that the goal is not to encourage the long-term use of public parking spaces but to improve availability for all users.

The new system is also expected to help strengthen enforcement.

Real-time monitoring enables traffic wardens to identify parking violations swiftly and respond efficiently, enhancing compliance with regulations.

The wider aim is to increase turnover in busy areas, reduce the time drivers spend searching for parking and ease congestion during peak hours.

The project is part of Limassol’s broader effort to introduce more digital solutions that improve mobility and accessibility across the city.

Limassol is not the only municipality moving in this direction.

In Latsia Yeri, installation of a smart parking system began in May 2026 under the Smart Cyprus programme.

The project includes app-based parking information as well as designated spaces for disabled drivers and electric vehicle charging points.

Local authorities recognise that installation may cause temporary disruption, but the long-term benefits will include better accessibility and reduced parking search times.

In Larnaca, a €600,000 smart parking contract was signed in June 2025.

The system will feature digital management software, mobile payments and pricing that can be adjusted according to demand.

These projects indicate a shift towards smarter urban transport management in Cyprus, with Limassol’s scheme being one of the largest now underway.