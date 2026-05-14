The installation of smart parking systems began on Thursday in the municipality of Latsia-Yeri as part of the ‘Smart Cyprus’ project.

The council will enable drivers to use a mobile app to check real-time availability of parking spaces, disabled spots, and electric vehicle chargers.

Smart sensors are being installed in council car parks to minimise the time spent searching for parking and enhance services for residents and visitors.

Latsia-Yeri mayor Christos Pittaras stated that once the project is finished, residents will have instant access to information on available parking.

The council cautioned that there may be temporary disruptions in some areas during installation and requested the public’s understanding.