The heart of old Nicosia will once again transform into an open-air cinema, offering free film nights to all. As the Faneromeni26 Arts Festival returns, the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation gets ready to host unique productions and films in association with The Friends of Cinema Society.

The cinema series begins on July 2 with William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet, at 8.30pm, showing the age-old love story.

Next up, on July 23, is the 2025 film Lilo & Stitch, a family-friendly adventure dubbed in Greek. The live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film brings new energy to the hilarious and heartwarming story of Lilo and her unconventional, adopted pet, Stitch. The lush, tropical landscapes of Hawaii offer settings as welcoming and warm as the family that Lilo and Stitch have created together, while the film authentically celebrates the culture and beauty of Hawaii.

A Tim Burton film opens August’s film agenda with Big Fish. Blending fantasy and drama, the screening on August 6 will be in English and include subtitles in Greek. The film follows the story of Edward Bloom, a master storyteller who though in the twilight of his life, insists on spinning fantastical tales. His estranged son, Will, however, cannot distinguish real experience from myth and tries, shortly before the end, to find the truth behind his father’s stories.

Big Fish

Another Tim Burton masterpiece follows as on August 27, Dumbo The Movie will bring together children, families and friends for one last night as the cinema series wraps up. The fantasy adventure film will be screened in Greek and with Greek subtitles, taking audiences on a journey to story of the baby elephant, based on the story Dumbo, The Flying Elephant by Helen Aberson and is loosely inspired by the 1941 Walt Disney film of the same name. It stars Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Alan Arkin.

All of the screenings start at 8.30pm, except for children’s screenings which begin half an hour earlier. Meanwhile, the festival’s 2026 events will continue until September 10, offering cultural nights out in the capital city.

Open-Air Cinema – Faneromeni26 Arts Festival.

Screening of William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet. July 2. Screening of Lilo & Stitch. July 23. Screening of Tim Burton’s Big Fish. August 6. Screening of Tim Burton’s Dumbo. August 27. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation Courtyard, Nicosia. 8pm or 8.30pm. Free entrance. Tel: 22-128157, www.boccf.org