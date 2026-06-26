A 36-year-old man was arrested after having fired shots at a house in the Paphos district, the police said on Friday.

The shots had been fired at a house in which a couple, aged 41 and 37 years old live, at around 3.50am on Wednesday morning, with bullets hitting the building’s wooden front door. Neither of the house’s occupants were injured.

Investigations led the police to the 36-year-old, who was arrested on Thursday evening and taken into custody.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.