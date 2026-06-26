Live performances this Sunday in downtown Nicosia by Will Scott Ragtime Quintet and Misharoz set the stage for this summer’s festival in Katydata.

The countdown to Windcraft Music Fest 12 begins with a special celebration in the heart of Nicosia’s old town. On Sunday, June 28, music lovers are invited to the Windcraft Pre-Festival Party, a free event taking place from 6pm onwards at Kala Kathoumena.

Designed to build excitement ahead of this year’s festival, which will take place in Katydata from July 24–26, the evening promises vibrant rhythms, playful sounds of wind instruments, dancing and festive energy.

The Will Scott Ragtime Quintet brings the spirit of early jazz to life through the joyful sounds of ragtime and New Orleans jazz. Led by saxophonist Will Scott, the quintet revives the infectious rhythms, bright melodies and improvisational energy that shaped the foundations of jazz, creating a lively atmosphere impossible to resist.

Also taking the stage is Misharoz, one of the bands featured at this year’s Windcraft Music Fest. Formed in Nicosia in 2023, the group blends old-school jazz, swing and blues with influences from Cypriot folk traditions, European and English folk music, Manouche jazz, New Orleans jazz, and rhythms from the Caribbean and Central Africa. Following the release of their debut album in 2025, the band continues to develop its distinctive sound while captivating audiences with its dynamic live performances.

Adding to the festivities, attendees will have the opportunity to win free tickets to Windcraft Music Fest 12 throughout the evening, warming up the crowd for a thrilling festival edition.

Windcraft Pre-Festival Party

Live performances by Will Scott Ragtime Quintet and Misharoz. June 28. Kala Kathoumena, Nicosia. 6pm. Free admission. www.windcraftmusicfest.com