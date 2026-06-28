A 53-year-old man is intubated in a critical condition after he was found seriously injured in Ayia Napa on Sunday.

The man has a fractured skull and a cerebral hemorrhage, and was taken to Nicosia general hospital where he was operated on. Police later said his injuries were caused by a fall to the ground.

Shortly before 7am, police were informed by the Famagusta general hospital that a little earlier, an injured person had been transferred there.

The 53-year-old was found injured on Eleftheria Street, in Ayia Napa, where he was picked up and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Due to the seriousness of his condition, the man was transferred to Nicosia general hospital where he is now being treated. His condition was described as critical.