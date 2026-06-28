Until noon on Sunday, only 15.02 per cent of voters in Nicosia’s Aglandjia had voted for the area’s new deputy-mayor, the returning officer said.

This means a total of 2,281 people had turned out to vote, from the total 15,182 registered.

The result is expected to be announced at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

The post was left open after previous deputy mayor Andreas Constantinou was elected into the House of Representatives on the Disy ticket.

Two independent candidates are contesting the post: Prokopis Prokopiou and Andri Hadjiandreou.

A total of 26 election centres are operating across six schools.

Polls closed between 12 and 1pm and will close at 6pm.