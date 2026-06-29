The Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company announced on Monday that its board of directors will meet on August 03, 2026, to review the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

During this session, the board will also consider the declaration and payment of an interim dividend.

The financial results are scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 04, 2026, prior to the opening of trading on both the Athens Stock Exchange (Euronext Athens) and the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company also provided an updated 2026 financial calendar, which confirms the amended publication date for the first half of the year.

The calendar lists Tuesday, August 04, 2026, as the date for the first half financial results and an accompanying analysts briefing.

Furthermore, the company has set Monday, November 09, 2026, for the release of the nine-month financial results and the subsequent analysts briefing.

All announcements regarding financial performance will be published before the commencement of the trading session on Euronext Athens and the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

The analysts briefings are expected to take place later on the same day as the respective results announcements.

Finally, the Bank of Cyprus stated that it reserves the right to amend these dates, provided that it gives relevant and timely notification to the public.