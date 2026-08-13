Cyprus will make its debut in padel at the Mediterranean Games ‘Taranto 26’, marking the first time the sport has been included in the country’s delegation for the event.

The Cyprus Olympic Committee said padel, which comes under the Cyprus Tennis Federation, is one of the newest sports in Cyprus but has already gained widespread international recognition.

Cyprus Padel Federation president Dimitris Leontis welcomed the decision, saying the team hoped to put in a strong performance after previously competing in a European championship.

The six-member padel team consists of Sergis Kyratzis, Christopher Koutrouzas, Petros Chrysochos, Giovanna Knezevic, Maria Siopacha and Lena Savva. Cyprus will field one men’s team, one women’s team and one mixed team.

The men’s and women’s matches will begin on Saturday, August 22, with the mixed team’s first round taking place later that afternoon.

The Cyprus Tennis Federation will have 11 athletes at the Games, its largest-ever presence at the Mediterranean Games.

The tennis team includes Menelaos Efstathiou, Eleftherios Neos, Andreas Timini, Ralouka Serban and Andrea Georgiou Papakyriakou.

Kyratzis, a former tennis champion, said the team was grateful for the opportunity and hoped for a favourable draw.

He also expressed hope that padel, which is growing rapidly worldwide, would eventually become an Olympic sport.