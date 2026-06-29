President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday expressed sorrow over the death of Turkish Cypriot journalist Sevgül Uludag.

“With feelings of respect, we bid farewell to our compatriot journalist, activist and writer Sevgül Uludag, who highlighted with sensitivity and dedication the humanitarian drama of the missing persons of the Cyprus tragedy and worked consistently for the peaceful coexistence of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, in a free homeland, without an occupying army,” the president said.

Christodoulides also extended his sincere condolences to Uludag’s family and associates.

Uludag died on Sunday at the age of 67.

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She became the first Cypriot to be awarded the international courage in journalism award in 2008, while also winning the European citizen’s prize in 2014 and being nominated for the Nobel peace prize in 2019.

Messages of condolences have come in so far from the Union of Cyprus Journalists, the Cyprus Peace Council and the Cyprus Association for Social Reform (Opek).