Coral Cyprus, Shell-branded stations hail Flandy, Stefanis on Acropolis Rally participation

Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) and Shell-branded stations in Cyprus warmly congratulate Flandy and Kostas Stefanis on their participation in the 2026 Acropolis Rally, one of the most iconic and demanding events of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The crew, competing in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 in Shell colours, ended this year’s participation in the rally by securing third place in the WRC3 standings, the world championship for Rally3-specification cars, while finishing fourth among the Greek crews and 30th in the overall standings.

Flandy, an emerging driver with a dynamic presence in rallying, made his WRC debut, demonstrating the determination and potential of the new generation of drivers. Alongside him, in the co-driver’s seat, was Kostas Stefanis, one of the most recognisable figures in motorsport in Greece, with many years of experience and a special connection with the Acropolis Rally, who also holds the prestigious title of Shell ambassador in Greece and Cyprus.

For Coral Cyprus, the team’s presence in the rally was an important opportunity to highlight, also in the Cypriot market, Shell’s close relationship with motorsport, technological progress and high performance. Through the latest generation of Shell V-Power fuels, Shell continues to connect with drivers who seek reliability, quality and an advanced driving experience in both everyday and demanding conditions.

Coral Cyprus Marketing & NFR Manager Michalis Zoumides stated: “We warmly congratulate Flandy and Kostas Stefanis on their participation and effort in the Acropolis Rally. Their presence in such a demanding event authentically reflects values closely linked to Shell: performance, experience and passion for driving. For Coral Cyprus, supporting this effort is particularly meaningful, as it enables us to bring a historic rally closer to the Cypriot public and highlight Shell’s connection with the world of motorsport.”

The Acropolis Rally, known for its tough gravel stages, high temperatures and demanding conditions, remains a key point of reference for WRC fans. Flandy’s and Stefanis’ participation highlighted the importance of endurance, preparation, technical excellence and support in an environment where every detail matters.

Through the network of stations operating under the Shell brand in Cyprus, Coral Cyprus continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen Shell’s relationship with drivers. From daily mobility to the most demanding rally conditions, Shell remains connected with quality, reliability and progress in driving.

About Coral Cyprus

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies. Coral Cyprus has operated in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 service stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social wellbeing in Cyprus. For more information, visit: www.coralenergy.com.cy and www.shell.com.cy.