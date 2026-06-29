Hotel occupancy in Paphos has fallen sharply compared with last year, with the city and district seeing rates around 20 per cent lower than the corresponding period of 2025, according to hoteliers association (Pasyxe) president Thanos Michaelides.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Michaelides said hotels and other tourist accommodation in Paphos would normally expect occupancy levels to be above 90 per cent during the peak summer months of June, July and August.

This year, however, occupancy is closer to 70 per cent, leaving a sizeable gap at what should be one of the strongest periods for the district’s tourism industry.

Although bookings have shown some improvement, particularly through last-minute reservations, Michaelides said “the increase has not been enough to bring the market back to normal seasonal levels.”

The weaker performance has pushed hoteliers to respond with a series of measures aimed at supporting demand.

These include a stronger focus on domestic tourism, special offers and efforts to maintain high service standards in order to keep Cyprus hotels attractive to both local and foreign visitors.

Michaelides expressed confidence that “these steps would continue to generate interest, even as the sector works to recover lost ground during the remainder of the summer season.”