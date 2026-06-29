Summer in Cyprus is now in full swing, and Starbucks is celebrating the long summer months with new, delicious flavours that add a refreshing touch to each moment of the day.

Whether you’re preparing for a stroll on the beach, enjoying a break in the city or meeting up with friends, the new Starbucks Summer Beverages are the perfect way to enjoy the summer.

This season, the spotlight is on three unique beverage lines:

Ice Caramelised Banana

The new, caramelised banana-flavoured line includes the Iced Caramelised Banana Oat-Shaken Espresso, Iced Caramelised Banana Matcha Latte and the Iced Caramelised Banana Latte.

Cloud Frappuccino®

Your favourite Frappuccino® drinks now feature velvety cold foam and come in three delicious flavours: Brown Sugar, Caramel Mocha and Strawberry Matcha.

Starbucks Refresha®

Meanwhile, for those looking for the ultimate refreshment, the new Cherry & Pomegranate Refresha joins the beloved Starbucks Refresha® Cool Lime and Strawberry Acai.

With such a zesty range to savour, drop by to enjoy Starbucks’ new summer drinks at the brand’s Cyprus-wide stores.

Starbucks Summer Beverages: find your favourite and make the season’s every occasion even more fun!