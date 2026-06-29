Ten people were arrested overnight for illegal residence, burglary, theft, illegal possession of property, assault and traffic violations, in the framework of police operations in urban areas.

The police pulled over 679 vehicles and checked 949 drivers and passengers, filing 358 reports, including 157 for speeding, ten for drink driving and four for driving under the influence of drugs.

Fifteen vehicles were impounded.

The police also raided 45 establishments and filed four reports, in an effort to crack down on crime.