Cyprus recorded a 1.3 per cent drop in industrial output in June 2026, contrasting with stable production across the broader euro area, according to a report from Eurostat.

The statistical office of the European Union reported that seasonally adjusted industrial output remained flat across the eurozone while edging up by 0.2 per cent across the wider EU block during the same monthly period.

The month-on-month decline of 1.3 per cent in Cyprus follows a contraction of 0.6 per cent recorded in May 2026 and a flat reading of 0.0 per cent registered in April 2026.

On an annual basis, industrial production in Cyprus dropped by 0.9 per cent in June 2026 compared with June 2025.

The annual contraction marks a reversal for the island, which had previously recorded year-on-year industrial expansion of 1.6 per cent in May 2026 and 1.8 per cent in April 2026.

Across the wider euro area, industrial performance in May 2026 had seen growth of 0.3 per cent in both the single-currency zone and the broader EU.

When compared with June 2025, annual industrial production rose by 0.1 per cent in the euro area and by 0.6 per cent across the EU.

Examining specific sectors within the eurozone on a monthly basis, production fell for intermediate goods by 0.8 per cent and for capital goods by 1.4 per cent.

Conversely, euro area energy production grew by 1.5 per cent, while durable consumer goods rose by 0.3 per cent and non-durable consumer goods jumped by 3.0 per cent.

Across the entire EU, monthly output decreased for intermediate goods by 0.7 per cent and capital goods by 0.9 per cent.

EU production increased for energy by 1.0 per cent, durable consumer goods by 0.9 per cent, and non-durable consumer goods by 2.5 per cent.

Among member states with available statistics, the highest monthly output increases were registered in Denmark at 5.4 per cent, Croatia at 5.2 per cent, and both Lithuania and Finland at 2.1 per cent.

The largest monthly reductions across the bloc were recorded in Luxembourg at 10.7 per cent, Portugal at 3.9 per cent, and Estonia at 2.2 per cent.

Comparing annual figures from June 2025 to June 2026, eurozone intermediate goods rose by 0.4 per cent, energy increased by 0.9 per cent, and capital goods edged up by 0.1 per cent.

However, eurozone annual production dropped for durable consumer goods by 2.5 per cent and non-durable consumer goods by 0.5 per cent.

In the wider EU, annual production increased for intermediate goods by 1.0 per cent, energy by 0.3 per cent, and capital goods by 0.9 per cent.

Annual output across the EU fell for durable consumer goods by 0.9 per cent and non-durable consumer goods by 0.3 per cent.

The strongest annual increases among member states were recorded in Lithuania at 7.7 per cent, Denmark at 6.1 per cent, and Poland at 4.9 per cent.

The sharpest annual declines were observed in Luxembourg at 7.9 per cent, Romania at 5.6 per cent, and Estonia at 4.6 per cent.