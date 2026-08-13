Akamas municipality is preparing to install an artificial reef off Coral Bay in an effort to reduce coastal erosion, with work on the €280,000 pilot project expected to begin following a tender process announced on Thursday.

The project will involve placing some 220 concrete structures on the seabed 130 metres from the shore.

The reef will cover an area around 100 metres long and will sit about four metres below the surface.

The scheme is part of the Eco-Beachtech project, a joint initiative involving the University of the Aegean, the Eratosthenes centre of excellence at Tepak and the municipality.

The structures are intended to reduce the impact of waves on the coastline and help slow the loss of sand from Coral Bay.

They will also provide new areas for marine life to grow and shelter.

Most of the structures will be built by the contractor carrying out the project.

A further 20 smaller units will be made by the Eratosthenes centre using 3D printing.

Researchers will monitor the different designs to see how well they attract marine life.

The reef will also be used for scientific research and could provide an area for snorkelling and free diving.

The project follows surveys carried out in the area last year to examine the seabed, coastline and wave conditions and determine where the reef should be placed.

The plans come after Coral Bay suffered significant erosion following storms this winter.

Akamas mayor Marinos Lambrou said last week that the beach had indeed become smaller, forcing the municipality to reduce the number of sunbeds by half.