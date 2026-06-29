The University of Limassol (UoL) held its annual graduation ceremony on June 26, 2026, in an atmosphere of pride and celebration. Graduates were awarded their degrees, marking the successful completion of an important chapter in their academic journey and the beginning of a new phase in their personal and professional development.

Chairman of the UoL Council, Socrates Ellinas, delivered a welcome address, highlighting the University’s dynamic growth, which is built upon the legacy of the Cyprus International Institute of Management (CIIM). He referred to the continued expansion of the University’s Schools and academic programmes, while noting the graduation of the first cohort from the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, as well as the distance learning programmes, as a particularly significant milestone.

On behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides, Labour Minister Marinos Moushouttas addressed the ceremony. He emphasised the transformation of CIIM into the University of Limassol and its strong focus on innovation, technology, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, all of which reinforce its position as one of Cyprus’ fastest-growing universities.

UoL Rector, Professor Theodore Panayotou, encouraged graduates to apply their knowledge with responsibility, integrity and strong ethical values, striving for success without compromising their principles while making a positive contribution to society.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating class, Valedictorian Maria Vryoni reflected on the university experience as a lifelong journey of learning and expressed her gratitude to the academic staff for the guidance and inspiration they had provided throughout their studies.

Conferment of Founding Rector, Professor Emeritus titles

A highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of the titles of Founding Rector and Professor Emeritus upon Professor Panayotou, marking the completion of his term of office as Rector. The University’s Senate and Council honoured his outstanding contribution to the establishment, development and academic identity of the University of Limassol, as well as his long-standing service to higher education. The distinction also coincided with the celebration of his 50 years of academic service.

The University of Limassol graduation ceremony 2026 reaffirmed UoL’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence, innovation and the development of graduates distinguished by knowledge, integrity and a strong sense of social responsibility.