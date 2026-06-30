An evening dedicated to Range Rover's modern luxury philosophy

The Pilakoutas Group recently hosted the new Range Rover Experience at The Landmark Hotel in Nicosia during a special evening dedicated to the world of modern luxury embodied by Range Rover.

Designed to inspire and forge meaningful connections, the occasion offered select guests a captivating experience that highlighted Range Rover’s core values: innovative design, unparalleled craftsmanship, refined aesthetics and effortless luxury.

In an atmosphere steeped in understated elegance and genuine hospitality, guests had the opportunity to participate in an exclusive fragrance workshop by Jo Malone London, discovering the art of scent pairing and the power of personalisation via unique fragrance combinations. They also had a chance to sample a wide range of premium cigars. The experience concluded with exquisite gastronomy and carefully selected wines, in an atmosphere that well-reflected Range Rover’s philosophy: the art of enjoyment through thoughtful, meaningful experiences.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed an up-close look at the world of Range Rover, learning from product experts as to what makes the flagship model such a unique expression of design, technology and refined luxury. At the same time, through carefully-selected test-drive routes, guests experienced the serenity and comfort that characterise every model in the marque’s line-up.

The Range Rover SV was the standout of the evening, representing the most refined and personalised expression of the Range Rover brand. With an emphasis on unique craftsmanship, premium materials and unlimited customisation, the Range Rover SV embodies the ultimate expression of modern luxury.

Thanks to initiatives such as the Range Rover Experience, the Pilakoutas Group continues to highlight the unique philosophy of Range Rover – a marque that transcends the boundaries of motoring and shapes a world where luxury, design and authentic experiences coexist in harmony.