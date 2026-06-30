Greek rescuers were searching for people trapped after a four-storey apartment block collapsed on Tuesday in the Petralona area of Athens, the fire brigade said.

Four people who were earlier reported trapped had been located and were safe, but the operation continued, the service said.

Crew with rescue dogs searched the rubble while other forces were on standby, the service said in a statement.

It was not clear what caused the collapse of the building which had seven apartments. Construction work was underway in an adjacent building, the fire brigade said