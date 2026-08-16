A 35-year-old woman died last night, with her two daughters remaining in hospital after the three struggled in rough seas at CTO beach in Larnaca.

The woman and her daughters, aged 13 and 12, went into the sea at around 6.20pm when the waves were still rough.

Bystanders at the beach saw the three in difficulty and went into the water to help them, bringing them ashore.

The mother was found unconscious when she was pulled from the sea.

Efforts were made to revive her, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two girls were taken to Larnaca general hospital, with the 13-year-old was later transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia as her condition is considered to be serious.

The 12-year-old was initially kept at Larnaca general hospital but was also transferred to Makarios today.

The family of five, all European nationals, had been at the beach when the incident happened.

The mother had gone into the sea with her two daughters, while the father stayed on the beach with their third child, a boy.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 6.20pm, with the incident having occured shortly after the lifeguard service in the area had ended for the day.

Larnaca police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.