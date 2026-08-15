Cyprus will compete in equestrian sport at the Mediterranean Games for the first time, with show jumper Alexa Stais selected to represent the island at Taranto 2026.

The Cyprus Olympic Committee announced that Stais will compete in show jumping at the 20th Mediterranean Games in Italy with her nine-year-old mare Kantu.

According to the International Equestrian Federation’s (FEI) official schedule, the show jumping competition will begin on August 30 with the team final, which will also serve as the qualifier for the individual event.

The individual final will take place on September 1.

Stais, who competes professionally in Germany, is regarded as one of Cyprus’ leading equestrian athletes on the international circuit.

She said she would travel to Italy hoping to challenge for a medal.

“In our sport anything can happen, but I believe in my horse and the partnership we have developed,” Stais said. “My goal is to give her the best possible round and achieve a result that will make Cyprus proud.”

Cyprus Equestrian Federation president Antonis Petri

Cyprus Equestrian Federation president Antonis Petri welcomed the country’s first appearance in the sport at the Mediterranean Games, describing the selection as an important milestone.

“We have never participated in this competition of the Games before and we consider this year’s participation a great success,” he said.

Petri added that competing at a major multi-sport event could help raise the profile of equestrian sport in Cyprus and create new opportunities for Cypriot riders at home, and abroad.

Kantu has already competed alongside Stais at high-level international events and will travel by road from Germany to Taranto.

The 2026 Mediterranean Games were originally set to be held from 13 to 23 June, but were moved to 21 August to 3 September to avoid the peak summer weather.

The Games are held every four years among athletes from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea in Africa, Asia and Europe. The first Mediterranean Games were held in 1951 in Alexandria, Egypt.

Stais grew up in South Africa and began riding at a young age. Her grandfather was Cypriot, and she later moved to Germany, where she has been based for more than a decade while pursuing her professional show jumping career.

She currently rides professionally for Paul Schockemohle and in 2025 became the first rider to represent Cyprus at a senior European Show Jumping Championship.