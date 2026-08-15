A 36-year-old man was arrested at Larnaca airport on Saturday after authorities found around 23kg of cannabis in his luggage, police said.

The man, a third-country national, had arrived in Cyprus from abroad when customs officers, acting on information from the drug squad (Ykan), stopped him for a search.

During a search of his luggage, officers discovered 42 black plastic packages containing around 23kg of dried cannabis.

The drugs were seized and the 36-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

Police said the seizure was part of ongoing operations by the drug squad, in cooperation with customs authorities, to intercept drugs being brought into Cyprus.