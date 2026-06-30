As the summer continues to build to its peak, The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, is celebrating with a most exciting evening, merging taste, music and fun in the most beautiful setting. Inside the atmospheric ambiance of the Sunken Garden, Sumosan and Vetrina will join forces and welcome the Goldsingers, offering guests the most summery experience under the stars and among a lush, green environment.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, two eclectic gastronomy options will be accompanied by the most vibrant live music show, as the Goldsingers leave cosmopolitan Monaco to perform in our city for the first time, presenting The Landmark’s eclectic crowd with a high-energy summer night for sworn party lovers.

The internationally-acclaimed party band will deliver a lively programme full of positive energy and vibrant tunes, accompanied by amazing cocktails and refined tastes either from the Mediterranean, for those choosing to dine at Vetrina, or far-off Japan, for those selecting Cyprus’ first Sumosan’s unique dining experience.

Come experience a memorable summer evening where exceptional cuisine, live music and a unique atmosphere come together beneath the starlit sky of Nicosia, at the country’s most iconic hotel.

For reservations: Vetrina: +357 22 653535 | Sumosan: +357 22 653500