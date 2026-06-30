MUSKITA Aluminium Industries is proud to announce its support for an important marine conservation initiative dedicated to protecting the critically-endangered Blackchin Guitarfish (Glaucostegus cemiculus) in Cyprus.

The project, titled: “Mark, Measure, Conserve: Empowering Fishers to Monitor the Critically Endangered Blackchin Guitarfish in Cyprus,” commenced in June 2026 and is being implemented by Marine and Environmental Research (MER) Lab with the support of the Cyprus Environment Foundation (CEF).

Supported through MUSKITA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the initiative aims to improve scientific knowledge of one of the Mediterranean’s most threatened marine species while actively engaging local fishers in conservation efforts. Through data collection, monitoring, tagging and awareness-raising activities, the project seeks to strengthen protection measures and contribute to the long-term survival of the species in Cypriot waters.

The Blackchin Guitarfish has experienced dramatic population declines across its range and is currently listed as Critically Endangered by theInternational Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Despite its conservation status, significant knowledge gaps remain regarding its presence, movements and population trends in Cyprus, making targeted monitoring efforts essential.

For MUSKITA, supporting this initiative represents a meaningful step in its broader commitment to environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation.

“This is the first year that MUSKITA is supporting this important project, and we are proud to stand behind an initiative focused on the protection of a critically-endangered species,” said Anna Mouskis, Marketing Manager at MUSKITA Aluminium Industries. “We believe that businesses have an important role to play in safeguarding our natural heritage, we are committed to supporting meaningful projects that create a positive and lasting impact on the environment.”

As the first company in Cyprus to adopt and support a dedicated conservation project for the Blackchin Guitarfish, MUSKITA is helping to raise awareness of the species’ plight while contributing directly to scientific research and conservation action.

The initiative reflects MUSKITA’s long-standing commitment to responsible business practices and environmental stewardship. By partnering with organisations working at the forefront of conservation, the company continues to invest in projects that protect biodiversity, strengthen local communities, and contribute to a more sustainable future for Cyprus.

Through this collaboration, MUSKITA hopes to inspire greater awareness and collective action towards the protection of vulnerable marine ecosystems and the species that depend on them.

About MUSKITA

MUSKITA Aluminium Industries is one of Cyprus’ leading industrial companies and a pioneer in the design and production of innovative aluminium systems. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, MUSKITA actively supports initiatives that promote environmental sustainability, education, community wellbeing and the preservation of Cyprus’ natural heritage.

About the Cyprus Environment Foundation

The Cyprus Environment Foundation (CEF) aims to protect and enhance the natural beauty, biodiversity and ecosystems of Cyprus. The CEF is a not-for-profit organisation established in 2021 and part of the Conservation Collective’s growing network with over 20 successfully-established foundations world-wide.