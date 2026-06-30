In an evening dedicated to innovation and electric mobility, Porsche Cyprus officially unveiled the new Porsche Cayenne Electric at Destination Porsche Limassol during a spectacular electric street party held on June 24, 2026.

The Cayenne Electric marks the beginning of a new chapter for Porsche’s iconic SUV, combining advanced electric-drive technology with the performance, innovation and distinctive design identity that have long defined the brand.

Guests had the opportunity to experience the new model up close through a unique and immersive presentation, as the venue was transformed into a modern showcase of light and technology.

Laser projections inspired by the signature colours of the Cayenne Electric created a striking display of light and colour, while specially crafted cocktails and a dynamic LED Pixel Show enhanced the atmosphere of the evening.

The new Cayenne Electric embodies Porsche’s vision for the future of electric mobility, offering outstanding performance, advanced aerodynamics and cutting-edge technology without compromising the driving experience that remains a hallmark of the brand. With this latest addition to its model range, Porsche continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury electric mobility.

The new Porsche Cayenne Electric is now available for viewing at Porsche Cyprus showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol.

A.I. Motokinisi Ltd is the exclusive importer and distributor of Porsche vehicles in Cyprus, operating modern showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol, and providing comprehensive sales and after-sales services in accordance with Porsche’s global standards.