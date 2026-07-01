By Alexandra Epifaniou

A 31-year-old man was arrested as part of an investigation into the illegal possession of explosives and other items, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that on Tuesday, they had located a vehicle and a shipping container at the suspect’s residence, alongside what appeared to be a hand grenade, electronic devices. and a small amount of cannabis, which were seized on the spot.

As such, the man was arrested and was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

He is expected to appear today before the Famagusta district court, where a detention order will be issued against him.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.