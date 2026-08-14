The transmission system operator (TSO) has assured consumers that no power cuts are expected in the coming days as electricity demand falls and sufficient generating capacity remains available.

TSO spokesperson Hara Koussiappa informed the Cyprus News Agency on Friday that demand had reached about 1,200 megawatts during midday in recent days, while night-time demand stood at between 950MW and 1,000MW.

Available production capacity is currently above 1,240MW, providing sufficient coverage of demand and reserve capacity in the event of a generating unit failure.

“We are not expected to have any cuts or problems in meeting this demand,” Koussiappa said.

She added that any disruption caused by the loss of a production unit would last only a few minutes while the system was rebalanced.

The assessment follows electricity supply problems recorded in July, when record demand coincided with failures at conventional generating units.

Koussiappa said demand had since fallen and that further reductions were expected from Saturday, August 15, as people leave Cyprus for the holiday period.

“Currently, the coverage of demand is satisfactory,” she said, adding that the situation would be reassessed when holidaymakers return and temperatures change.

Officials previously told the House energy committee last month that nine ageing conventional units at Dhekelia and Vasiliko will have to be withdrawn after 2029 under European environmental rules.

The units represent about 750MW of generating capacity. Officials have warned that their withdrawal could create a significant shortfall if planned energy projects are delayed.

Energy Minister Michael Damianos has said supply should remain adequate until 2030 through existing generators and planned storage capacity, while stressing that natural gas will be needed to maintain sufficient capacity thereafter.

A 120MW central storage facility is also due to be installed by the TSO from January.