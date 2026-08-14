Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis called on Friday for renewed emphasis on international law as Cyprus marked the 52nd anniversary of the second phase of the 1974 Turkish invasion.

In a post on X, Letymbiotis said the collective responsibility was to “never get used to injustice”, as efforts continue under the UN Secretary General to seek a settlement of the Cyprus problem.

“Our response is clear, even more insistence on diplomacy, on international law, United Nations resolutions, the agreed framework and the convergences that have already been achieved,” he said.

Referring to August 14, 1974, Letymbiotis recounted that Turkey resumed military operations while talks were taking place in Geneva.

“While diplomacy was seeking a way out, Turkey again chose weapons, to complete the crime,” he said.

Letymbiotis said the offensive violated the principles of the diplomatic process, truce and ceasefire.

“International law was trampled. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state,” he said.

He also referred to refugees displaced in 1974 who believed they would return home within days but died without ever doing so.

“This is our pain, this is our collective responsibility,” Letymbiotis said.

He argued that the passage of time could not alter the legal status of the division.

“Time does not transform illegality into legality, nor occupation into an acceptable reality,” he said.

Letymbiotis said the current diplomatic effort should remain centred on the agreed framework and existing convergences.

“Let us never accept as a future what was imposed by force with weapons,” he said, concluding with a call for the “liberation and reunification of our homeland”.