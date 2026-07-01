€1,870m total repayment of KEDIPES to the State

800 homes were included in the Rent Against Installment Plan.

A new payment of €50 million was made. in cash for the second quarter of 2026, in the context of the repayment of the state aid received by the former Cyprus Cooperative Bank.

At the same time, KEDIPES, as the implementing body of the ‘Rent For Installment’ Scheme, continues to accept and process applications, while 800 homes have already been included in the Plan out of the 1200 that have been approved.

Since 2018, when the work of KEDIPES began, the total amount of state aid repayment amounts to €1,870 million. as follows:

Repayment of state aid in cash of €1,760 million.

Cost for the implementation of the ‘Rent Against Installment’ Scheme €97m. for the inclusion of 800 homes in the Plan.

Other repayments (such as installments of the Estia plan) €13m.

At the same time, KEDIPES maintains a cash reserve of €60m. for the purposes of financing the Rent to Installment Scheme and €60m. for the repayment of the obligation to Eurobank Limited in relation to the repurchase of a portfolio of non-performing loans that were included in the Loan Guarantee Scheme which has been terminated on 30 January 2026.