Private sector deposits in Greece witnessed a substantial increase of €5.31 billion during May 2026, marking a complete reversal from the €66 million decline recorded in April, according to the latest figures released by the Bank of Greece.

This surge in liquidity was accompanied by a rise in the annual growth rate of total financing for the domestic economy, which climbed to 4.6 per cent in May from 3.9 per cent in the previous month.

The monthly net flow of total banking financing was positive at €1.64 billion in May 2026, contrasting sharply with the negative net flow of €1.08 billion seen in April.

Financing provided to the general government recorded a positive net flow of €329 million in May, compared with a positive flow of €135 million in April.

The annual growth rate of general government financing reached 0.0 per cent, an improvement from the -0.7 per cent recorded in the prior month.

Regarding the private sector, the annual growth rate of total banking financing accelerated to 7.4 per cent in May from 6.8 per cent in April.

The monthly net flow of financing towards the private sector was positive at €1.31 billion, reversing the negative net flow of €1.21 billion observed in April.

Within this sector, financing for businesses showed a positive net flow of €1.28 billion, while the annual growth rate rose to 9.8 per cent from 8.8 per cent in April.

Specifically, the annual growth rate for non-financial corporations reached 9.8 per cent, with a positive monthly net flow of €427 million.

In the category of freelancers, farmers and sole proprietorships, the monthly net flow of bank financing was negative by €9 million, with the annual growth rate remaining unchanged at -2.0 per cent.

Financing for households and private non-profit institutions recorded a positive net flow of €39 million, while the annual growth rate held steady at 2.7 per cent.

Total deposits within the domestic economy experienced a positive monthly net flow of €5.06 billion in May 2026, compared with a negative flow of €34 million in April.

General government deposits decreased by €249 million, and the annual growth rate for this category fell to 14.6 per cent from 22.5 per cent in the previous month.

Corporate deposits drove the overall increase, rising by €4.97 billion in May, whereas they had fallen by €935 million in April.

The annual growth rate for business deposits surged to 18.7 per cent in May, up from 10.8 per cent in April.

Finally, deposits from households and private non-profit institutions increased by €340 million, maintaining an annual growth rate of 4.1 per cent.