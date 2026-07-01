SOFTSWISS has introduced new positioning and a refreshed visual identity in response to structural changes reshaping iGaming markets today. Insights from five years of SOFTSWISS iGaming Trends research show that operators increasingly expect technology providers to deliver more than software by combining compliance, reliability, market expertise, security, and growth potential.

Reflecting this shift, SOFTSWISS has expanded from a software provider into a broader technology and growth partner, bringing together compliance-ready products, deep expertise in regulated markets, resilient infrastructure, and expert-led services to help operators launch, grow, and scale sustainably.

Five years of SOFTSWISS iGaming Trends reports highlight three structural shifts across the industry, such as increasing market fragmentation driven by local regulation, greater operational complexity for operators, and a shift from transactional vendor relationships to long-term partnerships built on reliability, expertise, and brand trust.

The updated positioning responds to the market’s changing expectations and shows the role SOFTSWISS already plays for its partners.

SOFTSWISS addresses the demands of the evolving regulatory landscape through three core strengths: deep regulatory expertise, operational reliability, and exceptional service.

Today, SOFTSWISS holds a broad portfolio of licences and certifications spanning more than 25 jurisdictions worldwide. A strong understanding of regulated markets is central to the expanded partnership model.

For 17 years, the company has built a reputation for reliability, maintaining 99.999% uptime while supporting more than 1,500 brands globally. This track record reflects the company’s core commitment to technology excellence and expert-led service.

In Brazil alone, the company works with more than 60 certified brands, building substantial experience in one of the world’s largest newly regulated iGaming markets.

SOFTSWISS also contributes to industry dialogue, becoming a member of organisations such as Brazil’s ANJL and Malta-based iGEN, supporting discussions around sustainable market development and the future of regulated iGaming.

To balance operational excellence with innovation, SOFTSWISS has established a dedicated Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO) leadership role. While the CTO function remains focused on software stability, scalability, and performance, the CAIO role drives AI adoption and innovation across the business, enabling both areas to advance without compromise.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, comments: “The role of the technology partner has fundamentally changed over the past few years. As iGaming becomes more regulated and more complex, operators need much more than technology alone. They need a partner that understands regulations, brings operational expertise, and supports sustainable growth over the long term.

Over the past 17 years, we’ve built those capabilities alongside the technology at the core of our business. Our updated positioning doesn’t change who we are – it simply reflects the company we’ve become and the role we already play for our partners.”

The refreshed identity reflects SOFTSWISS’ shift into a strategic partner, enabling sustainable growth across regulated markets worldwide. It combines technological excellence with operational expertise, regulatory knowledge, and a long-term commitment to customer success. While the visual system has been modernised, it remains rooted in the values that have defined the company for 17 years: reliability, expertise, and trust.

The new identity was introduced globally and is being implemented throughout 2026 across products, communications, and industry touchpoints, reinforcing SOFTSWISS’ commitment to helping operators grow with confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. Further details, including the Logobook and logo assets, are available here.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is a strategic technology partner to iGaming operators, enabling them to build and scale successful online casino and sportsbook businesses in regulated markets worldwide. Since 2009, the company has helped operators navigate complex, multi-jurisdiction environments by uniting enterprise-grade technology, regulatory expertise, and strategic guidance within a single integrated ecosystem – engineered to support every stage of their development.

Today, SOFTSWISS powers more than 1,500 brands and is backed by over 2,000 professionals across multiple international locations. Combining resilient infrastructure, deep industry intelligence, and expert-led service, the company gives operators the confidence to enter new jurisdictions while maintaining compliance and sustaining long-term growth.