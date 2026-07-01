Annabelle Hotel General Manager Razvan Bordea

An interview with Annabelle Hotel General Manager Razvan Bordea

1. Annabelle has long been considered one of Cyprus’ most iconic hotels, beloved by generations of guests. How do you preserve the timeless character that people associate with Annabelle while continuing to evolve for today’s luxury traveller?

For me, preserving Annabelle’s character is not about keeping everything exactly as it was. It’s about protecting the feeling that guests have when they arrive.

Many of our returning guests tell us that walking through the gardens or into the lobby feels like coming home, and that emotional connection is something we never want to lose and also pass it to more and more clients.

At the same time, expectations naturally evolve and change.

Today’s traveller appreciates thoughtful design, intuitive technology and experiences that feel personal rather than standardised.

Our role is to introduce these enhancements quietly, without changing the soul of the hotel.

Annabelle has always evolved, but it has done so with respect for its history and for the guests who have made it part of their lives for decades.

2. Luxury hospitality has changed significantly over the past decade, with guests increasingly seeking authentic and personalised experiences. How has Annabelle adapted to these changing expectations while remaining true to its identity?

Luxury today is much less about formality and much more about authenticity. Guests are looking for places with character, genuine hospitality and a sense of connection to the destination.

Annabelle has always been deeply rooted in Paphos, so rather than reinventing ourselves, we’ve continued to build on what has always made us distinctive.

Whether it’s introducing guests to local attractions, encouraging them to explore the harbour and historic center just beyond our gardens, or creating moments that feel effortless rather than orchestrated, our focus is on helping people experience Cyprus in a meaningful way. For this we created different experiences that can be found in our website.

The greatest compliment we receive is when guests tell us they didn’t simply stay at a beautiful hotel—they felt part of the place.

3. Gastronomy has become an increasingly important part of the travel experience. How does Annabelle approach its culinary offering, and what role does food play in shaping the overall guest journey?

Food has an extraordinary ability to create memories. Years after a holiday, people may not remember every excursion they took, but they often remember the dinner they shared overlooking the sea or the dish they discovered for the first time.

That is how we approach gastronomy at Annabelle. Every restaurant has its own personality, yet they all share the same philosophy: celebrating seasonal ingredients, respecting local producers and creating an atmosphere where people enjoy spending time together.

Dining is never simply another hotel service. It becomes part of the rhythm of the stay—from a relaxed breakfast in the garden to sunset cocktails on the rooftop or an intimate evening meal that becomes one of the highlights of a holiday.

4. Wellness is no longer viewed as a luxury add-on, but as an essential part of modern travel. What trends are you seeing among guests seeking wellbeing experiences?

We’re seeing guests embrace a much broader definition of wellbeing. Of course they enjoy spa treatments, but increasingly they are looking for experiences that help them slow down and reconnect—with nature, with their families and with themselves.

Sometimes wellbeing is a morning swim before breakfast, an evening walk along the seafront, or simply finding a quiet corner in the gardens with a good book. These moments of calm are becoming just as valuable as traditional wellness treatments.

I think modern luxury is increasingly measured by how a place makes you feel, and creating space to unwind has become one of the greatest luxuries we can offer.

5. As part of the Thanos Hotels & Resorts collection, Annabelle has earned a reputation for attention to detail and exceptional service. In your view, what are the small touches that make the biggest difference to a guest’s stay?

The smallest gestures are often the ones guests remember the longest.

It’s remembering someone’s favourite table, greeting returning guests by name, noticing that they’re celebrating a special occasion without them having to mention it or simply recognising when someone would appreciate a quiet conversation or complete privacy.

These moments cannot be scripted. They come from people who genuinely enjoy looking after others, and many of our colleagues have been with Annabelle for many years. That continuity allows relationships to develop naturally, and guests feel it immediately.

Luxury is rarely about grand gestures. More often, it’s about making people feel recognised, comfortable and genuinely welcome.

6. You meet guests who have been returning to Annabelle for decades. What do you think keeps them coming back, and what does that loyalty mean to you personally as General Manager?

One of the privileges of my role is meeting families who have been visiting Annabelle for generations. I have conversations with guests who first came here as children, and who now return with children of their own.

That kind of loyalty cannot be taken for granted. It reflects years of trust built by countless members of our team, many of whom have welcomed the same families year after year.

Personally, it is incredibly rewarding. Every returning guest reminds us that hospitality is ultimately about relationships. Buildings evolve and trends change, but making people feel that they belong—that this is a place they are always happy to return to—is what gives Annabelle its enduring character.