For The Next Generation of Wealth

Nicosia, 1 July 2026 – Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, today unveiled a refreshed Visa Infinite proposition at the Visa Payments Forum (VPF) in Paris, which brings together over 2,000 industry leaders to examine trends and innovations shaping the future of payments.

The announcement marks a significant evolution of the Visa Infinite platform from a fixed premium tier to an adaptive proposition designed to keep pace with the increasingly global, digital and experience-driven lives of affluent customers.

As affluent lifestyles become more global and time-pressured, premium value is increasingly judged on relevance, reliability and ease – not the breadth of a fixed benefits list. While foundational payment capabilities such as global acceptance, multi-currency use and confidence that transactions will go through remain non-negotiable, differentiation is now shaped by how well premium services adapt over time and continue to feel relevant as customers’ lives change.

From static cards to an adaptive affluent platform

Announced at VPF, the refreshed Visa Infinite brings together brand, product, platform and partnerships into a clearer premium framework. In practice, this includes:

A refreshed Visa Infinite brand, Infinitely More , reflecting how affluent consumers live, spend and travel.

, reflecting how affluent consumers live, spend and travel. A more flexible product architecture , enabling issuers to serve from mass affluent to ultra-high-net-worth customers within a single framework.

, enabling issuers to serve from mass affluent to ultra-high-net-worth customers within a single framework. An enhanced platform layer ,introducing a next generation AI-enabled concierge that acts on behalf of the cardholder – surfacing relevant experiences, making recommendations and handling fulfilment without requiring manual activation. Rather than presenting a list of available benefits, the concierge understands context and acts on it.

,introducing a next generation AI-enabled concierge that acts on behalf of the cardholder – surfacing relevant experiences, making recommendations and handling fulfilment without requiring manual activation. Rather than presenting a list of available benefits, the concierge understands context and acts on it. An expanded partner ecosystem,bringing together Visa, issuers and leading travel, lifestyle and commerce brands to deliver experiences that are globally consistent, locally relevant, and continuously refreshed.

Together, this creates a premium proposition that can be configured and evolved over time – helping issuers stay relevant as customer expectations continue to shift.

“Affluent customers increasingly expect premium experiences to keep pace with how their lives evolve,” said Mathieu Altwegg, Head of Product & Solutions for Visa in Europe. “Visa Infinite brings together the scale and trust of our network with a programmable platform that allows issuers to shape and continuously refine their premium offering, with access to Visa’s unique assets and partners.”

The proposition is supported by a growing ecosystem of experience partners including Made to Taste (curated Visa Destinations dining and culinary experiences), Harrods (luxury retail access) and Kensington Yachts (luxury yacht charter), and over a hundred others, each selected to reflect the lifestyle priorities of modern affluent cardholders.

Through this ecosystem, Visa Infinite unlocks access to a curated set of unique, often hard-to-access experiences – from Visa-only access to cultural landmarks such as the Musée du Louvre in Paris, to pre-sale access for the highly sought-after Céline Dion Paris 2026 shows and behind-the-scenes access through select sponsorships like the Olympic & Paralympic Games, Red Bull Racing Formula 1 Teams, and FIFA. This extends to curated travel experiences in major cities through Visa Destinations.

For cardholders, Visa’s new offer will deliver a premium experience that feels less like a fixed product and more like a service that understands how they live.

Visa Infinite is being rolled out with issuing banks and fintechs across Europe, including Barclays, Privat3 Money, Isbank and HY10, with additional issuers expected over the coming months.

Responding to a shift in premium expectations

Visa refers to this broader shift in premium expectations as Adaptive Affluence – a belief that premium financial propositions must evolve continuously alongside their customers, rather than being fixed at the point of acquisition. For issuers, this means moving from a product that customers outgrow to a platform that grows with them.

Rather than requiring customers to switch products as their lives change, Visa Infinite is designed to support progression – enabling issuers to deliver premium experiences that move with customers across life stages, markets and moments. Through Visa Infinite, Visa is setting the standard for how premium propositions evolve to meet the expectations of modern affluence.

Importantly, this evolution builds on Visa’s long-standing role at the centre of global commerce. For more than 65 years, Visa has set the standard for trust, reliability and global scale, while continuing to innovate through platform services and intelligent experiences. Together, these capabilities enable issuers to deliver the next wave of premium commerce for affluent customers – seamlessly, securely and at scale.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.