The water development department and the environment department said on Thursday they are considering additional measures to help septic tank operators in Limassol as upgrading works at the Vati wastewater treatment plant continue.

The announcement came as septic tank operators protested outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, demanding government action over the ongoing disruption.

The two departments said the disruption is temporary and that steps have already been taken to ensure wastewater continues to be managed safely.

They explained that the Vati plant is operating at reduced capacity while it undergoes upgrades, limiting the amount of wastewater it can receive.

To ease the pressure, authorities have redirected additional quantities to the Moni treatment plant on specific days of the week.

The Vathia Gonia station also remains available for operators, while further options are being examined to increase capacity during the works.

Authorities said operators have been given clear instructions to coordinate wastewater deliveries to help maintain the smooth operation of the system.

The departments stressed that the situation is being closely monitored and said all necessary measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted and environmentally sound wastewater management.

The Vati upgrade is expected to be completed in December, when the plant will return to full operating capacity.

The water development department, the environment department, and the Limassol district local government will continue talks with septic tank operators to find practical solutions and reduce disruption.