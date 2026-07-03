The first notification of the new bill increasing benefits for people with disabilities is a “particularly important development”, the confederation of organisations for the disabled (Kysoa) said on Friday.

“After more than 20 arduous years of painful stagnation, disability benefits are increasing,” Kysoa said, pointing out that the last time benefits were readjusted was in 2019 at a cost of €4 million and for a limited number of benefits.

On Thursday, the cabinet approved the new bill, which was announced on Friday by Deputy Welfare Minister Clea Papaellina.

“As a social partner of the state for disabilities in general, our steadfast position was that this first notification should include everyone. And it does, for the first time, equally without discrimination, as the increases are across the board for all beneficiaries,” Kysoa pointed out.

The confederation said thousands of people with severe disabilities, who have been invisible, are now “beginning to become visible, as the disability benefit is being released, along with care, from the minimum guaranteed income and its financial criteria, which subjected people to poverty due to their disability”.

Although the new bill “does not solve decades of problems and omissions”, it does however constitute “a crucial step of justice towards the gradual full realisation of the fundamental right of every person to an independent and dignified life”, Kysoa said.