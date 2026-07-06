European Commission representatives toured many of the sites being funded under the Thalia 2021-2027 programme last week during an annual review, as some of the projects near completion or are already completed, according to an announcement issued on Monday.

Thalia 2021-2027 is a €1.8 billion development programme that seeks to promote jobs and economic growth in Cyprus through the green and digital transitions. It is funded in part through EU Cohesion Policy funds and in part through Cyprus national funds.

In Nicosia, representatives of the EU general directorate for regional and urban policy (DG REGIO) and the EU general directorate for employment, social affairs and social inclusion (DG EMPL) visited the Apollon solar panel park at the University of Cyprus and new facilities at the engineering school.

The Apollon park became operational in September of last year and is expected to cover nearly half of the University’s energy needs. At the engineering school, new research facilities opened last May following €20.8 million in funding, on top of previous funding during the 2014–2020 Cohesion Policy.

The Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, where a €720,000 project is being funded for animal rehabilitation and reintroduction, was also toured.

In Larnaca, the representatives visited the Tsiakkileros multifunctional park, a green space that opened in April that features sports facilities and other outdoor activities. They also visited the Evanthia Pieridou senior care home, which was demolished and reconstructed using Thalia funds and inaugurated in January.

Additionally, DG REGIO representatives met with projects in the areas of water management and research and innovation, and DG EMPL representatives visited a programme seeking to support independent living for those with disabilities.

Thalia 2021-2027 remains the largest public development programme in Cyprus.