Increasing the lowest pensions and reducing the cut in pensions for early retirement were the two main items discussed by Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas with the House of Elders, it announced on Tuesday.

The meeting, which is part of an ongoing dialogue surrounding the quality of life for elders in Cyprus, was facilitated by Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordination Council. The PSSE said Mousiouttas was generally receptive to the major points raised.

According to PSSE, Mousiouttas said he supports pension increases, with a special focus on better supporting low-income pensioners.

He added that plans are in place to reduce the 12 per cent cut in pensions for those who retire early at 63, but with additional criteria introduced.

However, he was less supportive of extending the widow’s pension to men because the cost of implementing such a measure would be high.

On the topics of helping the elderly with digital skills and the Holiday Grant for low-income pensioners, Mousiouttas noted ongoing efforts in those areas and said they would continue.