Police arrested 52 people in Larnaca and Paphos on Wednesday for illegally residing in Cyprus as part of a coordinated operation targeting illegal migration and unlawful employment.

The operation was carried out by the Immigration Service as part of ongoing efforts by police and the deputy migration ministry to combat illegal migration and illegal employment.

According to police, repatriation procedures are already underway for 24 of those arrested and were expected to be completed later on Wednesday.

The remaining detainees will also undergo the same return procedures.

Police said operations targeting people residing illegally in Cyprus and employers engaging in illegal employment continue on a daily basis as part of wider enforcement efforts.