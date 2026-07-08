The Cyprus Workers’ Confederation (Sek) has urged employers to implement measures to protect staff from heat stress, noting that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can seriously harm health and may be fatal, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The union said heat stress should not be viewed as merely an uncomfortable part of working during the summer.

It described it as a significant occupational hazard, particularly for employees working outdoors or in hot environments.

Sek said construction workers, agricultural labourers, port staff and employees in industrial facilities are among those most at risk.

The danger increases when high temperatures are combined with physically demanding work, humidity and prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

The union warned that ineffective temperature regulation can lead to exhaustion, cramps, dizziness, fainting and heat stroke, which can be life-threatening.

Sek emphasised that employers are primarily responsible for their employees’ health and safety.

Companies should conduct risk assessments before hazardous conditions arise and implement preventive measures in line with safety legislation.

The union suggested adjusting working hours to cooler times of day, providing regular breaks, easy access to cool drinking water, and shaded areas for workers to recover.

Employers must adhere to guidance from the Department of Labour Inspection and follow the Code of Practice on Heat Stress.

Sek stated these requirements are vital for protecting lives, not just administrative tasks.

The union advised workers to recognise early signs of heat exhaustion, such as weakness, dizziness, severe thirst, headaches, and unusual fatigue.

Employees should report these symptoms to their supervisors and seek relief.

Sek will continue to monitor heat protection measures in workplaces across Cyprus throughout the summer.

“No salary, no schedule and no production need can be placed above human life,” the union said, adding that every worker has the right to carry out their job in safe conditions and return home healthy at the end of the day.