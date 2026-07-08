The fifth phase of construction works to upgrade Prigkipos Karolos Avenue in Ayios Dometios and part of Achaeon Street in Nicosia will begin at 11pm on Thursday, July 9, the municipality announced.

The latest phase, which is expected to last six months, will continue works on the northern section of Prince Charles Avenue, while the section of Achaeon Street, including the junction with Delphon Street, will reopen to traffic.

During the works, Prigkipos Karolos Avenue will continue operating as a one-way street towards Ayios Dometios, with westbound traffic only. Traffic diversions will be in place and signposted on site.

Access to Nicosia Polyclinic will continue to be provided via the junction of Achaeon and Delphon streets.

The €2.23 million project is co-funded under the EU’s 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy programme and includes upgrades to the stormwater drainage system, new pavements with street furniture, cycling infrastructure, additional green spaces and tree planting, reconstruction of the roadway with new roadside parking bays, improvements to utility networks and the installation of new street lighting.