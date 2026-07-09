The fire brigade responded to 42 calls across Cyprus in the space of 24 hours, including 15 fires and five false alarms, authorities said on Thursday morning.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in the Paphos district village of Peyia where a kitchen fire broke out.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes, but the kitchen sustained extensive damage.

In the Nicosia suburb of Aglandjia, a fire from a barrel of burning paper spread to a parked motorcycle, destroying it and causing minor damage to a nearby car and a fruit stand’s wooden fencing and equipment.

The incident remains under investigation.