The first of three new Airbus H145 Jupiter HC Mk2 helicopters has completed its maiden flight from RAF Akrotiri, marking the start of year-round emergency response in Cyprus, the British Bases said on Friday.

The H145s will undertake a wide range of missions, including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, emergency response, troop transport, medical evacuation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

They are expected to take over the aerial firefighting role currently carried out by Chinook helicopters based at RAF Akrotiri ahead of the 2027 wildfire season.

“Our ability to protect and support those in Cyprus, and further afield, is a key pillar of our operations here. The arrival of the H145s in Cyprus provides the UK and its allies with a modern and agile fleet capable of fulfilling diverse operational requirements year-round,” Officer Commanding 84 Squadron, Squadron Leader Steven Bradley, said.

RAF 84 Squadron pilots will continue training on the new helicopters in Cyprus with support from specialist Airbus engineers before they enter full operational service.

The helicopters arrived on the island under a £148 million UK Ministry of Defence programme.

Once fully operational, they will provide a 24-hour, 365-day response capability from Cyprus. The helicopters replace capabilities previously provided by the retired Puma HC2 helicopters and, before them, the Griffin fleet.

According to the British Bases, the H145 is one of the most widely operated helicopters in its class, serving with military, emergency service and civilian operators in more than 40 countries.

Its modern systems reduce maintenance requirements and crew workload, allowing for greater operational availability.

The delivery forms part of a six-helicopter contract awarded by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Mark Langrill, Director Rotary Wing and Uncrewed Air Systems at the Ministry of Defence’s National Armaments Director Group said the arrival of the helicopters represented “a significant milestone for Defence”, saying they would strengthen support to British Forces Cyprus while contributing to the wider modernisation of the UK’s rotary-wing fleet.