School boards across Cyprus will manage a budget of more than €90.2 million during the 2025-26 academic year, the Pancyprian Federation of School Boards said on Friday.

The federation presented a review of the first two years of the school boards reform during a press conference in Nicosia earlier this week.

Schools Board president Nicos Megalemos said the budget totals €90,239,841 and does not include additional government funding for school security, school assistants, summer schools and other educational programmes.

He said school boards continue to oversee an extensive network of public schools while carrying out projects to improve school facilities.

Over the past two years, he added, these have included the installation of shelters and gazebos, upgrades to sports grounds, the addition of security systems, cameras and air conditioning, as well as the renovation of classrooms, toilets and electrical systems.

Megalemos also highlighted the social role of school boards, noting that school and sports facilities are regularly made available to municipalities, sports clubs, community groups and other organisations.

He said the merger of school boards had created new challenges, including heavier workloads, increased staffing needs and the development of new strategic plans for larger organisations.

Despite this, he said, school boards had responded quickly and effectively to schools’ needs through close cooperation with the education ministry, school managements and parents’ associations.