Teachers’ union Oelmek and the secondary school parents’ association on Friday criticised the finance ministry’s reported decision not to include 60 additional educational psychologist posts in the 2027 state budget.

In a joint statement, the two organisations expressed “deep disappointment and concern”, saying the finance ministry had rejected a proposal by the education ministry to create the new positions.

They called on the government to reverse its decision, arguing that schools are facing growing challenges, including increased incidents of violence, delinquency, mental health issues and emotional difficulties among students.

The organisations said the educational psychology service is a vital part of the education system, supporting students with behavioural, emotional and learning needs, while also assisting teachers dealing with violence, crises and other difficult situations in the classroom.

According to the statement, the service is already understaffed, resulting in delays in providing support to students, parents and teachers and reducing the effectiveness of interventions.

They added that Cyprus currently has one educational psychologist for every 1,859 students, well below international standards, where ratios are often closer to one psychologist for every 500 students or fewer.

Oelmek and the parents’ association said children’s mental health should not be treated as an expendable cost but as an investment with significant educational and social benefits, urging the finance ministry to approve the additional posts to strengthen support services in schools.