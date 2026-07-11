Where do you live?

I split my time between Nicosia and New York, spending time with family in Cyprus while building my career in New York.

What did you have for breakfast?

An egg or two, or if I’m running late, just coffee!

Describe your perfect day

A slow morning with coffee, a workout, writing music in the studio, dinner with people I love, and ending the day watching the sunset somewhere by the water.

Best book ever read?

The Kite Runner. It’s one of those books that completely pulls you in and stays with you long after you’ve finished it. It’s heartbreaking, beautiful and reminds you how powerful love, loyalty and forgiveness can be.

Best childhood memory?

I’ve never had a summer that wasn’t spent in Cyprus. Being surrounded by family, the sea and those long summer evenings are some of my happiest childhood memories.

What is always in your fridge?

Feta. I put it on practically everything.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Lately it’s been a lot of Noah Kahan, Bad Bunny, ATEEZ, and RACK. My playlists are all over the place, and I love that.

What’s your spirit animal?

A wolf. They’re fiercely independent, but they’re also incredibly loyal to their pack. I relate to that because, while I value my independence, I believe everyone still needs love, support and people they can call home.

What are you most proud of?

I’m most proud of building a career in music on my own terms. Every song I’ve released represents years of hard work, resilience and believing in myself, even when the path wasn’t always clear. Releasing my debut EP independently is a milestone I’ll always be proud of.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The ending of La La Land. It reminds me that some people change your life forever, even if they’re not meant to stay in it. I feel like that a lot.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Mikis Theodorakis. His music wasn’t just beautiful, it became intertwined with Greece’s history and resilience. I’d love to hear firsthand how he used music to inspire people during times of political and social change.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I’d travel to Ancient Greece. Being Greek Cypriot, I’ve always felt connected to that history, and I’d love to see how music, theatre and storytelling were experienced thousands of years ago.

What is your greatest fear?

Living a life full of ‘what ifs.’ I’d rather fail trying than wonder what could have happened.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Stop trying to have everything figured out. Trust yourself, take the leap, and don’t waste energy trying to fit into places you were never meant to belong.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Dishonesty and a lack of effort. A relationship only works if both people are willing to show up and put in the work.

Olga Prepis is an independent singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist creating alternative pop music inspired by her Greek Cypriot roots. She recently released her debut EP, If I Was Someone Else, and working on new music and collaborations